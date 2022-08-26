Video
Friday, 26 August, 2022, 12:27 PM
DPE to take action against absentee teachers

Published : Friday, 26 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 163
Staff Correspondent

Some teachers working in various government primary schools of the country are absent from work without permission or even after the end of the approved leave.  
This is disrupting the regular teaching activities in the classroom. In this situation, the Director General of the Department of Primary Education (DPE) has been directed to take disciplinary action against the concerned teacher who is negligent.
Besides, the Ministry has directed all the district primary education officers in the country to take necessary instructions to submit a report on such unauthorized absence within the next seven days. The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education gave this instruction on Wednesday (August 24).
The instruction contained it is known from various responsible sources that some teachers working in various government primary schools of the country are absent from work without approval or even after the end of the approved leave. As a result regular teaching activities in classrooms are disrupted and administrative discipline is violated. This flagrant violation of the relevant provisions of the Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1979, the Government Servants (Regular Attendance) Rules, 2019, and the relevant provisions of the Government Servants (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 2018.
The directive further states that, in many cases, it is observed that the responsible authority is not taking any administrative action against the accused teachers or officials.  


