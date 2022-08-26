Video
ERL second unit DPP likely to be placed in ECNEC soon

Published : Friday, 26 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 168
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM Aug 24: The Development Project Proposal (DPP) of the second unit of Eastern Refinery Limited under the state-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) is expected to be submitted to the ECNEC for approval very soon.
In this connection a meeting of the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) was held in the Planning Commission on Wednesday. The meeting after a thorough discussion, recommended for recasting some minor issues.
Muhammad Lukman, Managing Director of the ERL told the Daily Observer the recast of the DPP would be completed as soon as possible. With the approval of PEC, the DPP will be placed in the ECNEC for final approval, Muhammad Lukman added.
Meanwhile, DPP has already been recast for a dozen times during the last 12 years by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources.
The first DPP of the project had been submitted to the Ministry for approval in 2016 last. Since then the recast, revision and amendment had been discontinued. The recent revised DPP has been submitted to the Ministry in January last.
Meanwhile, the country has been losing a huge amount of taka for delay in the implementation of the second unit.
The BPC is currently paying the Eastern Refinery Limited (ERL), the only refinery of the country at an amount of Taka 142 for a barrel of 159 litres of refined petroleum.
It seems that the refining cost of crude petroleum in the country's single refinery is less than Taka one per litre.
Only, the state owned BPC is presently importing both crude and refined petroleum from foreign countries.
Crude petroleum is supplied to ERL for refining while the refined petroleum products are directly supplied to three marketing companies of the country, Padma, Meghna and Jamuna.
Currently, the government has decided to import some 16 lakh metric tons of crude oil and 58.50 lakh metric tons of refined oil for the year 2022 to meet the growing demand of the country. The cost of the project has been estimated at over Taka 19,400 crore.
The Engineers' India Limited has prepared the DPP for the project.
The second unit of ERL with the production capacity of three million metric tons of petroleum products will be implemented by the BPC. The project will be implemented in five years time from January 2022 to December 2026 next if it is approved.
The Energy Ministry sources said that the period of the Consultant Engineers' India Limited of India has been extended for four years more. The extension period of four years has been approved by the Government on August 10 last year till June 30 in 2024 next.
Sources said that the government is discussing the EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Contractor) issue with the Technip. Technip of France has submitted the technical offer and financial offers for appointment as the contractor of the second unit.
Meanwhile, the government has earlier signed an agreement with the Technip of France for preparation of documents on 'Front End Engineering Design (FEED) for construction of the second unit of the Eastern Refinery Limited (ERL). The proposal in this connection was approved in the Cabinet Purchase committee held on December in 2016.
In this connection another agreement was signed with Technip in 2015 last for construction of the Second unit of ERL. But the fate of the technip is yet to decide.
The second unit of ERL would be built with own financing of the Government of Bangladesh (GOB).
The Eastern Refinery Limited was established in Pakistan period in 1967 to meet the growing demand of petroleum products of the country. The ERL can produce all types of petroleum products including HSD (Diesel), HOBC (Octane), SKO (Kerosene), MS (Petrol), Furnace oil, Lubricants, bitumen, LP gas, JP etc.


