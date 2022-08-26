Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 26 August, 2022, 12:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Fraud DU student held after 3yrs

Published : Friday, 26 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 203
DU Correspondent

Sazedul Kabir, pretending to be a Dhaka University (DU) student, was held on Wednesday after three years.
Sazed continued attending classes, examinations and all other academic activities for the last three years with the 2018-19 session students of Political Science Department.
He confessed his fraudulent engagements as teachers and students of this department interrogated him during a class test on Wednesday over suspicion. However, he was handed over to the university authorities and later to the Shahbagh Police Station.
It is learnt that he was pretending to be Sakib, a student who got chance in the DU admission test under the aforesaid session but went abroad for higher education without cancelling his admission at DU.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
8th BD-China Friendship Bridge to open on Sept 4
BNP must take part in polls if they want to change govt: Quader
BNP for proactive role of Asian, western countries in resolving Rohingya crisis
RAJUK official gets 6-year jail in graft case
A picketer damages a private car during hartal called by Left Democratic Alliance
DPE to take action against absentee teachers
ERL second unit DPP likely to be placed in ECNEC soon
President M Abdul Hamid inspecting the under construction bridge


Latest News
Showers likely in Chattogram & Sylhet
Siblings among three Bangladeshis killed in Saudi Arabia road crash
Dhaka’s air quality turns ‘moderate’ again
After 'I Love You,' James' new song coming soon
Two killed in Khulna road crash
Bangladesh elected member of Commonwealth's EC, Accreditation Committee
Woman's body recovered in Pabana
Trader fined TK 45,000 for selling fertilizers at higher prices
Youth electrocuted in Mymrnsingh
Shakib named icon of Bangla Tigers for T10 tournament
Most Read News
Disabilities cannot outlaw one’s rights
Russian attack kills 22 civilians on Ukraine's Independence Day
Rohingya Crisis: UN special envoy on Myanmar seeks renewed int'l attention
UN rights chief urges Putin to stop Ukraine war
Asian cheerleaders arriving for Asia Cup
Court suspends Thai PM Prayut from office
Rohingyas ready to go back to Myanmar if they get citizenship, homesteads
Ukraine plans international court to put Putin on trial
Children aged 5 to 11 queues up for registration for C-19 vaccine
If you want to change govt then join polls: Quader urges Fakhrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft