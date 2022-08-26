Fraud DU student held after 3yrs

Sazedul Kabir, pretending to be a Dhaka University (DU) student, was held on Wednesday after three years.

Sazed continued attending classes, examinations and all other academic activities for the last three years with the 2018-19 session students of Political Science Department.

He confessed his fraudulent engagements as teachers and students of this department interrogated him during a class test on Wednesday over suspicion. However, he was handed over to the university authorities and later to the Shahbagh Police Station.

It is learnt that he was pretending to be Sakib, a student who got chance in the DU admission test under the aforesaid session but went abroad for higher education without cancelling his admission at DU.















