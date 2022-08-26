Video
Friday, 26 August, 2022
Scientists sound climate alarm with exclamation mark

Published : Friday, 26 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 202
Staff Correspondent

The scientists and researchers grow more alarmed by worsening climate change impacts including heatwaves, droughts and melting ice, an unfamiliar piece of punctuation is creeping into their work: the exclamation mark.
"SOS! Summer of smoke" reads the title of one study referenced in a flagship series of reports by the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released this year. Another trumpets, "Too hot to help!".
Climate protesters have long deployed the punctuation on banners urging "Climate Action Now!" or warning "There is no planet B!".
Activists hope that exclamation marks, by stirring visceral feelings to match scientific findings about the deteriorating state of the planet, can spur greater efforts to cut the greenhouse gas emissions heating it up. "It's about emotions - this affects all our lives," said Nuala Gathercole Lam, a spokeswoman for the Extinction Rebellion (XR) activist group in Britain. But, she warned, "exclamation marks can seem like over-labouring" an already-clear message.
Some researchers say the appearance of the exclamation point in scientific work reflects growing concern about rising temperatures among the wider public.
Adeniyi Asiyanbi, an assistant professor at the University of British Columbia, wrote a report cited by the IPCC entitled: "'I don't get this climate stuff!'Making sense of climate change among the corporate middle class in Lagos".
 "I won't be surprised if more exclamation is being used deliberately to create a sense of urgency and a sense of fear too," said Asiyanbi.
"I personally have my reservations about (doing it) - but that's what I see around increasingly now," he added in emailed comments.
The IPCC's February report on adapting to the impacts of climate change refers to more than a dozen studies that include an exclamation mark in the headline, IPCC science assessment in 2014.


