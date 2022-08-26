Video
Friday, 26 August, 2022
Prez urges public representatives to work for people

Published : Friday, 26 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 196

President Md Abdul Hamid has called upon the public representatives to work for the welfare of the people.
He made this call during an exchange of views with the public representatives, elite and government officials of Itna upazila in Kishoreganj on Wednesday evening.
The meeting was held at President Abdul Hamid Auditorium in Itna.
At the beginning, one minute silence in memory of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, followed by offering munajat. The president called for electing only those who will work for the development of Haor (vast water body) area remaining above personal interest.
Highlighting the various steps taken by him for the development of Haor area, President Hamid underlined ensuring quality education in schools and colleges.
Local Members of Parliament and secretaries to the President were present at the meeting.
Earlier, he inaugurated President Abdul Hamid Government College Flood Shelter and First Lady Rashida Hamid Chhatri Nibash (dormitory for female students) at Itna. The three-storied shelter and the student dormitory were built at a cost of about TK 3.50 crore and TK 1.10 crore respectively.    -UNB


