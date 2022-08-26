

NBL launches Multi-Currency Visa Debit Card

The Multi-Currency Debit Card can be used both locally and internationally. The Multi-Currency Debit Card holder can use the card to make both local and international POS, E-commerce and ATM cash withdrawal transactions provided that the cardholder has endorsement against his or her passport as per central bank's rules and subject to have sufficient balance in NBL linked Savings or Current Accounts.

The launch will further strengthen National Bank's commitment to the push behind cashless payments and to provide safer, faster and simpler payments options for consumers internationally and in Bangladesh.

Managing Director and CEO along with Deputy Managing Directors of the Bank was present at the event as chief guest and special guests respectively. National Bank Ltd (NBL)has launched its first-ever Visa branded EMV Chip enabled Multi-Currency Debit Card with NFC (Near Field Communication) technology under Q-Cash Network at an informal event at its Head Office, Dhaka recently, says a press release.The Multi-Currency Debit Card can be used both locally and internationally. The Multi-Currency Debit Card holder can use the card to make both local and international POS, E-commerce and ATM cash withdrawal transactions provided that the cardholder has endorsement against his or her passport as per central bank's rules and subject to have sufficient balance in NBL linked Savings or Current Accounts.The launch will further strengthen National Bank's commitment to the push behind cashless payments and to provide safer, faster and simpler payments options for consumers internationally and in Bangladesh.Managing Director and CEO along with Deputy Managing Directors of the Bank was present at the event as chief guest and special guests respectively.