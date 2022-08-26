BANKING EVENTS

In the presence of Abdur Rauf Talukder, Governor of Bangladesh Bank (BB), Md. Zaker Hossain, Director of SME and Special Programmes, BB and Masihul Huq Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO Community Bank exchanging documents after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organisations attended by other officials in the city recently. Community Bank signed this agreement with BB for disbursing term loans at cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises level under BB's Financial Incentive Package of Tk 25,000 Crore. photo: Ban