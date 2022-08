GIB opens four Sub-branches

Global Islami Bank (GIB) formally opened four sub-branches at DC Road of Chattogram, Savar Bazar of Dhaka, Banti Bazar ofNarayangonj and Chartola Mor of Rangpur respectively recently, says a press release.Md. Golam Sarwar, Additional Managing Director of the Bank has virtually inaugurated the sub-branches as chief guest. Additional Managing Director Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Deputy Managing Director Sami Karim, Divisional Heads from Head Office, Branch Managers, sub-branch in-charges and clients were present on the occasion.