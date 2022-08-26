Southeast Bank signs an agreement with Bangladesh Bank



Southeast Bank Limited has recently signed a Participation Agreement with SME and Special Programs Department, Bangladesh Bank for availing 'Refinance Scheme of Taka 25,000 Crore against Term Loan to CMSME Sector'.Abdur Rouf Talukder, Governor of Bangladesh Bank graced the event as the chief guest and Abu Farah Md. Nasser, Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank was also present at the occasion as special guest.M. Kamal Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank Limited and Md. Jaker Hossain, Director, SME and Special Programs Department of Bangladesh Bank signed the agreement on behalf of the respective organizations.