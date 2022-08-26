Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 26 August, 2022, 12:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Flight service from Agartala to Chattogram soon

Published : Friday, 26 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

Aug 25: Passenger flights would start between Agartala and Bangladesh's Chittagong (Chattogram) to further boost trade and economy links between India's northeast region and the neighbouring country, a Tripura minister said on Tuesday.
Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said that the exact date of the start of flights between the Tripura capital and the Bangladesh port city would be decided by the Civil Aviation Ministry in consultation with the External Affairs Ministry and the Bangladesh government.
He said that the passenger flight would be operated thrice in a week and it would further boost the tourism and trade between the northeastern states of India and Bangladesh.
The Tripura council of ministers in a meeting on Tuesday sanctioned Rs 15 crore as viable gap fund to bear the initial loss, if any, to operate the flight in the new international route.
An official of the Airport Authority of India said that the flights would be operated under the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik)-RCS (Regional Connectivity) scheme.
The Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport in Agartala became ready to operate international flights after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new integrated terminal building on January 4.
According to the AAI officials, the MBB airport, located 20 km north of Agartala, is the second busiest airport in the northeast after Guwahati airport in terms of handling of aircraft and passengers.
Built at a cost of Rs 500 crore and with a built-up area of 30,000 square metres, the new integrated terminal building at the MBB airport has been designed to handle 1,500 passengers, including 200 international passengers, during peak hours and it is equipped with all modern amenities.    IANS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD-Malaysia to work for developing digital economy: Palak
NBL launches Multi-Currency Visa Debit Card
BANKING EVENTS
GIB opens four Sub-branches
Southeast Bank signs an agreement with Bangladesh Bank
Lalamove enters BD, 11th market of its global presence
Flight service from Agartala to Chattogram soon
Titas snaps gas supply to 6 Jamuna firms for dues, meter tampering


Latest News
Showers likely in Chattogram & Sylhet
Siblings among three Bangladeshis killed in Saudi Arabia road crash
Dhaka’s air quality turns ‘moderate’ again
After 'I Love You,' James' new song coming soon
Two killed in Khulna road crash
Bangladesh elected member of Commonwealth's EC, Accreditation Committee
Woman's body recovered in Pabana
Trader fined TK 45,000 for selling fertilizers at higher prices
Youth electrocuted in Mymrnsingh
Shakib named icon of Bangla Tigers for T10 tournament
Most Read News
Disabilities cannot outlaw one’s rights
Russian attack kills 22 civilians on Ukraine's Independence Day
Rohingya Crisis: UN special envoy on Myanmar seeks renewed int'l attention
UN rights chief urges Putin to stop Ukraine war
Asian cheerleaders arriving for Asia Cup
Court suspends Thai PM Prayut from office
Rohingyas ready to go back to Myanmar if they get citizenship, homesteads
Ukraine plans international court to put Putin on trial
Children aged 5 to 11 queues up for registration for C-19 vaccine
If you want to change govt then join polls: Quader urges Fakhrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft