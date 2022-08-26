Titas snaps gas supply to 6 Jamuna firms for dues, meter tampering

State gas transmission and distribution company Titas has cut off eight industrial and captive power connections to six companies of Jamuna Group over unpaid dues and alleged meter tampering.

The Jamuna firms that lost connections are Jamuna Knitting and Dyeing, Jamuna Denims Ltd, Shameem Composite Mills Ltd, Shameem Spinning Mills, Jamuna Spinning Mills and Pegasus Leather.

Mostafa Mahbub, a manager of Titas, said on Wednesday they visited the factories in Gazipur's Chandra, Shafipur and Konabari on Tuesday.

Jamuna Knitting and Dyeing, and Jamuna Denims lost both industrial and captive power lines for due bills, 'meter tampering', use of boosters and interconnections.

The authorities have disconnected the captive power connections to Shameem Spinning Mills, Shameem Composite Mills and Jamuna Spinning Mills on charges of unpaid bills and illegal interference with meters while the Pegasus Leather connection was cut off for non-payment of due bills.

"The factories had huge dues from 2008. We visited one of the factories to collect the dues and found that the meter was tampered with," said Mostafa.

A pneumatic valve operating system was used to tamper with the meter so that it gets shut while the connection remains uninterrupted, he said.

By tampering with the meter, the companies dodged almost 90 percent of the bills, according to him.

The Titas official said they will try to calculate the amount of actual dues, adding that the companies already owed Titas Tk 28.8 million.

The companies will also be fined nearly half of the total dues after the count is completed, he said. Alamgir Alam, a director of Jamuna Group, said he was unaware of the development.

General Manager AKM Kamal said, "We have some dues. The connections will be restored once we pay the due bills."

Jamuna, one of the leading conglomerates of Bangladesh, owns 24 business organisations that work in the housing, textile, garment, beverage, leather and many other sectors.
















