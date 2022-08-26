Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 26 August, 2022, 12:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Despite growth in July, RMG exporters wary of global slowdown

Published : Friday, 26 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Business Correspondent

Despite decent growth in all major destinations in July, Bangladesh readymade (RMG) exporters are wary of global slowdown following worldwide slowdown caused by the raging Ukraine war preceded by Covid-19 pandemic.
Bangladesh readymade garment (RMG) industry started FY'23 on a positive note following apparel exports to all major export destinations increasing by around 16.61 per cent in July of FY '22-23.
Media reports maintained this citing the recently released data from Bangladesh's Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).
As per EPB data in July (of fiscal year 2022-23), Bangladesh exported apparels worth US $ 685.77 million to the US (registering 14.38 per cent year-on-year [Y-o-Y] growth) while in Germany, which is the single second largest export destination after US, Bangladesh shipped apparels worth US $ 517 million (registering 2.21 per cent Y-o-Y growth) even if apparel exports to UK stood at US $ 366.42 million (recording 32.21 per cent Y-o-Y growth), export to the other major destinations such as Spain, France, the Netherlands, Italy and Poland also registered positive growth by 30.27 per cent to US $265.09 million, by 13.88 per cent to US $170.47 million, by 27.98 per cent to US $131.74 million, by 4.14 per cent to US $130.64, and by 2.92 per cent to US $123.80 million, respectively, while apparel exports to Canada reached US $ 366.42 million, marking 7.33 per cent Y-o-Y growth.
Meanwhile, speaking to the media, BGMEA Director Mohiuddin Rubel, reportedly, underlined this growth may just be a short-term phenomenon, more so considering the impressions received from the global brands and buyers, even as he, reportedly, added high fuel price and shortage of supply were having a negative impact on the global scenario, which was impacting Bangladesh garment industry as well, which as per his estimates witnessed hike of 62 per cent in yarn price, 500 per cent in freight cost and 60 per cent in chemical cost.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD-Malaysia to work for developing digital economy: Palak
NBL launches Multi-Currency Visa Debit Card
BANKING EVENTS
GIB opens four Sub-branches
Southeast Bank signs an agreement with Bangladesh Bank
Lalamove enters BD, 11th market of its global presence
Flight service from Agartala to Chattogram soon
Titas snaps gas supply to 6 Jamuna firms for dues, meter tampering


Latest News
Showers likely in Chattogram & Sylhet
Siblings among three Bangladeshis killed in Saudi Arabia road crash
Dhaka’s air quality turns ‘moderate’ again
After 'I Love You,' James' new song coming soon
Two killed in Khulna road crash
Bangladesh elected member of Commonwealth's EC, Accreditation Committee
Woman's body recovered in Pabana
Trader fined TK 45,000 for selling fertilizers at higher prices
Youth electrocuted in Mymrnsingh
Shakib named icon of Bangla Tigers for T10 tournament
Most Read News
Disabilities cannot outlaw one’s rights
Russian attack kills 22 civilians on Ukraine's Independence Day
Rohingya Crisis: UN special envoy on Myanmar seeks renewed int'l attention
UN rights chief urges Putin to stop Ukraine war
Asian cheerleaders arriving for Asia Cup
Court suspends Thai PM Prayut from office
Rohingyas ready to go back to Myanmar if they get citizenship, homesteads
Ukraine plans international court to put Putin on trial
Children aged 5 to 11 queues up for registration for C-19 vaccine
If you want to change govt then join polls: Quader urges Fakhrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft