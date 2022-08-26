Capital market must be protected from rumors: BMBA President

The capital market must be protected from rumors, because the stock market is affected by misleading information and speculations, president of Bangladesh Merchant Bankers Association (BMBA) Md Sayadur Rahman said on Wednesday.

"Capital market is a very sensitive place. A small mistake here can lead to huge losses to investors. That's why, before writing a report one should cross-check the relevant issue. So that investors can get the right information," Rahman said.

He was speaking as chief guest at a workshop titled 'Technical Analysis on Capital Market' held at the auditorium of Capital Market Journalists' Forum (CMJF) today.

Journalists can play a major role in providing accurate information to the investors, he added.

Rahman said most people have formal education. However, there are some technical issues in the capital market that needs to be learned from experts or organisations for better understanding.

"If we can learn these technical issues related to the capital market, the country's capital market will benefit a lot," he said.

He said capital market will fluctuate which is a very common. In all countries of the world it also experience ups and downs. "The investors should not be afraid due to stock market fluctuations," he said.

Major Syed Golam Wadud (Retd.), a director of Sharp Securities, conducted the workshop as a resource person and discussed details on the technical aspects of the capital market.

"Journalists need to know themselves before giving the right information to the readers," said Wadud, adding that "We have to learn the technical issue of the stock market".

Ziaur Rahman, president of the CMJF presided over the workshop, while Abu Ali, general secretary, former presidents of the organisation Hasan Imam Rubel and Touhidul Islam Mintu, former general secretary Md Munir Hossain, joint general secretary Giash Uddin, Finance Secretary Niaz Mahmud Sohel, attended the workshop among others. Some 50 participants took part in the workshop.













