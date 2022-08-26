

Fitness center F45 starts Bangladesh journey

F45, popular in the Western world, was established in Australia with its headquarters located in America. Alternate Fitness Limited in Dhaka, Bangladesh has achieved the first franchise of F45 and located in the Capital of Bangladesh. It is jointly owned by Mishal Karim, Chairman and Managing Director of Agile Minds Group & Adnan Imam, an NRB from the UK.

The F45 studio is proudly located at AWR NIB Tower at Banani 11 in the capital. The fitness center offers a 45-minute daily workout's which run throughout the day which keeps the body fresh, healthy and active and also burns 750 calories per session!

Along with regular workouts, there are also modern GYM facilities at the F45 center. Our highly skilled and knowledgeable international trainers can provide adequate health and fitness guidance to our community.

Nick Marriott, Head Coach from Australia is currently leading the F45 center as head of the Dhaka. Mr Marriott has been connected with the fitness industry around the globe for many years and brings a wealth of training expertise to Dhaka. Regarding work in Bangladesh, Nick Marriott said, "I am here to help Alternate Fitness Ltd, reshape the health and wellness landscape. Providing opportunities like opening the first F45 in the country is a step towards a healthier Bangladesh"

Owner of the franchise, Mishal Karim said, "We are really glad to bring F45 Training, which is a global fitness brand."

Md Shariful Islam, Managing Director of Alternate Fitness Ltd. said, "Fitness has become the new phenomenon globally after Covid-19 pandemic. Still gaining its popularity in this country, and so far, we have had an extremely positive reaction. To make the citizens in Dhaka more active and healthier, fitness is the way forward and an interactive work-out is much more motivating. F45 Banani is set to provide the best fitness facility through its unique 45 minutes workout programs that are fast, fun and results oriented."









The world famous fitness center F45 has started its journey in the country with the inauguration of this state-of-the-art fitness service facility at Banani in the capital recently.F45, popular in the Western world, was established in Australia with its headquarters located in America. Alternate Fitness Limited in Dhaka, Bangladesh has achieved the first franchise of F45 and located in the Capital of Bangladesh. It is jointly owned by Mishal Karim, Chairman and Managing Director of Agile Minds Group & Adnan Imam, an NRB from the UK.The F45 studio is proudly located at AWR NIB Tower at Banani 11 in the capital. The fitness center offers a 45-minute daily workout's which run throughout the day which keeps the body fresh, healthy and active and also burns 750 calories per session!Along with regular workouts, there are also modern GYM facilities at the F45 center. Our highly skilled and knowledgeable international trainers can provide adequate health and fitness guidance to our community.Nick Marriott, Head Coach from Australia is currently leading the F45 center as head of the Dhaka. Mr Marriott has been connected with the fitness industry around the globe for many years and brings a wealth of training expertise to Dhaka. Regarding work in Bangladesh, Nick Marriott said, "I am here to help Alternate Fitness Ltd, reshape the health and wellness landscape. Providing opportunities like opening the first F45 in the country is a step towards a healthier Bangladesh"Owner of the franchise, Mishal Karim said, "We are really glad to bring F45 Training, which is a global fitness brand."Md Shariful Islam, Managing Director of Alternate Fitness Ltd. said, "Fitness has become the new phenomenon globally after Covid-19 pandemic. Still gaining its popularity in this country, and so far, we have had an extremely positive reaction. To make the citizens in Dhaka more active and healthier, fitness is the way forward and an interactive work-out is much more motivating. F45 Banani is set to provide the best fitness facility through its unique 45 minutes workout programs that are fast, fun and results oriented."