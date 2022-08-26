BGIC re-appoints Ahmed Saifuddin as CEO



The service of Ahmed Saifuddin Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Bangladesh General Insurance Company Ltd (BGIC) has been renewed for further period of 3 (three) years (2022-25) for the 4th consecutive term, says a press release.He joined BGIC, Head Office at Dhaka in 1986 then posted to chattogram office as over-all In-charge.After getting Promotion he accorded the post of Additional Managing Director (Operation) including the responsibilities of Company Secretary as well and ultimately honored the post of Managing Director and CEO of BGIC, on 1st August 2013.