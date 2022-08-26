Video
Samsung  brings foldable smartphones Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4

Published : Friday, 26 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Business Desk

Samsung has recently unveiled the fourth generation of foldables - Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 through the virtual event "Galaxy Unpacked".
The innovational brilliance of the two next-gen handsets have been largely applauded by fans and tech experts across the world. The two devices are now available for pre-order in Bangladesh, says a press release.
Galaxy Z Fold 4 is now available at Samsung outlets in Gray Green, Beige and Phantom Black at BDT 259, 999 only. Galaxy Z Fold 4 can be pre booked for BDT 25,000. There is also a cashback of 20,000. Besides, consumers will get an original cover and 'S' Pen worth BDT 10,000 along with Galaxy Assured Buyback worth BDT 1 lac upon pre-ordering Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Additionally, purple, gray and pink gold color variations of Galaxy Z Flip 4 are priced at BDT 154,999 and can be pre booked for BDT 20,000. There is also a cashback of BDT 15,000. Along with that, users can enjoy an original cover worth BDT 10,000 completely free of charge!
About the launch of Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 in the Bangladesh market, Md. Muyeedur Rahman, Head of Mobile, Samsung Mobile, said, "Samsung strives to be at the forefront of innovation and excellence. These next genearyion of foldables are testament to that."
In Bangladesh, Samsung is offering branded chargers bundled with Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. City Bank American Express, Standard Chartered and Eastern Bank users can also avail of 24-months' EMI at 0 percent interest and a 5 percent cashback facility on EMI. Apart from that, customers will get 1-year screen replacement service and up to 70 percent discount on the cost of the display, free protector film replacement and bonus cashback of BDT 15,000 on selected devices on the exchange offer.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 features a 7.6-inch main and 6.2-inch cover (Dynamic AMOLED 2X) display; a 50 + 12 + 10 MP rear camera setup with a 4 MP front and 10 MP cover camera.


