

Praava Health celebrates 5 years of success in Bangladesh

The celebration was held on Wednesday at Praava Health's flagship healthcare facility at Banani, Dhaka, says a press release.

Praava Health has served more than 390,000 patients to date since its inauguration in 2017. Among other milestones, this year, Praava's lab has received accreditation from BAB (Bangladesh Accreditation Board) and ISO 15189-2012, making it one of only six internationally accredited labs in Bangladesh.

Additionally, Business Schools at Harvard University and Columbia University have done separate case studies on Praava's business model, which are taught to students across the world.

To celebrate 5 years of serving the community, Praava's senior management team, doctors, medical professionals, and the entire Praava team cut a cake together and reflected upon the company's achievements, and talked about the road ahead.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Sylvana Q. Sinha, Founder, Chair, & CEO of Praava Health, said, "We have come a long way in building our vision of an integrated click-and-brick helathcare system, and it would not have been possible without the amazing Praava team, our investors, advisors, friends, and well-wishers, and most importantly, our patients - for whom we exist and continue to work tirelessly to provide them with the best healthcare experience."

While speaking about quality healthcare, Dr. Simeen Majid Akhtar, Chief Medical Officer of Praava Health, Mohammad Abdul Matin Emon, Chief Product Officer of Praava Health and Dr. Zaheed Husain, Ph.D., Senior Lab Director, of Praava Health also spoke on the occasion.

Among others, Dr. Faisal Rahman, Chief Operating Officer; Md. Mahbubur Rahman, Laboratory Director; Shafaat Ali Choyon, Head of Marketing & Corporate Sales; Kutub Uddin Kamal, Head of Patient Experience; Dewan Rabita Arefin, Head of Human Resources & Administration; Md. Shaharear Kabir, General Manager, Sales ; Azizul Hoque, Head of Finance of Praava Health were present in the ceremony.











