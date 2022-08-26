S Africans strike to protest joblessness, inflation

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 25: Protesters marched to one of South Africa's main government building in Pretoria Wednesday backing a national strike called by the country's largest unions over high inflation and power cuts.

Hundreds of people blocked roads in the capital as they walked to the Union Buildings, where the presidency is located, demanding the government tackle rising living costs to prevent "economic collapse".

"We cannot breathe," Zwelinzima Vavi, general secretary of the South African Federation of Trade Unions told the crowd.

"We cannot compromise when we know that yesterday and today, at least 14 million people are forced to skip a meal a day... because they simply cannot afford to buy a plate of food."


















