

pandago, Othoba.com sign deal on logistics service

Based on this partnership, Othoba.com will be able to provide instant delivery service to its customers using pandago, says a press release.

Othoba is a concern of PRAN-RFL, a leading conglomerate in Bangladesh. This partnership with pandago will support Othoba.com to deliver products to their customers within one hour across Dhaka city. This collaboration is part of pandago's long term vision to help all local e-commerce businesses cater to a larger customer base and bring increased stability in the marketplace.

Online food and grocery delivery platform foodpanda introduced the fastest B2B on-demand logistics services pandago recently to empower businesses with instant delivery. So far, over 5000 businesses have signed up on pandago. pandago enables local businesses to compete in the q-commerce market, allowing them to reach more customers faster.















