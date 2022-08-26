Video
Friday, 26 August, 2022
NCC Bank holds training on entrepreneurship

Published : Friday, 26 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 169
Business Desk

NCC Bank Ltd. with the co-operation of SME and Special Program Department of Bangladesh Bank organized a month long training on "Entrepreneurship Development Program" under "Skills for Employment Investment Program (SEIP)" at Bangladesh Academy for Rural Development (BARD), Cumilla recently, says a press release.
Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, Managing Director and CEO of NCC Bank handed over certificates among participants at the closing ceremony as Chief Guest while Md. Arifuzzaman, Additional Director of Bangladesh Bank, Mohd. Rafat Ullah Khan, Deputy Managing Director, Syed Hasnain Mamun, Head of Human Resources Division and Md. Solaiman- Al- Raji, Head of CMSME Division of NCC Bank and Md. Zahid Iqbal, Joint Director of Bangladesh Bank were also present on the occasion as special guests.
Besides, Mohammad Nurul Hoque, Manager of Cumilla Branch and Md. Robiul Hasan Bhuiya, Management Trainee Officer of NCC Bank coordinated the workshop. Total 25 new entrepreneurs including 13 women entrepreneurs successfully completed the workshop and received their certificates.    
The Chief Guest Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, Managing Director and CEO of NCC Bank said that the Bank is working on developing new entrepreneurs under "SEIP" project implemented by the Finance Department under Ministry of Finance, Government of Bangladesh. He hoped that new entrepreneurship would help for achieving overall economic growth of the country. He welcomed women entrepreneurs in financial sector and highlighted that NCC Bank is working for financial inclusion for limited access community as well as women entrepreneurs.  Finally, he wished success to the new entrepreneurs who had participated in the workshop and hoped that NCC Bank would continue to work for developing entrepreneurship in the future.


