‘Egg price manipulators identified, will face action’

Consumer protection authorities said they have identified a group traders associated with prices of egg and poultry market manipulation.

The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection, or DNCRP, has held a series of meetings with stakeholders of the industry to understand why the prices increased abruptly before going down.

In the latest meeting with corporate poultry farmers, corporate agents, small farmers and traders on Wednesday, DNCRP Director General AHM Shafiquzzaman said manipulators will face 'exemplary' punishment.

As per the directorate's findings, the cost of transporting eggs from districts like Mymensingh to Dhaka has increased by a maximum of Tk 0.04 per egg due to recent rise in diesel prices. But traders raised the price by at least Tk 2.70, citing the rise in transport costs.

Shafiquzzaman said the price of eggs has increased by 30 percent overnight. "Egg prices have been in the news for the last 10 days. Representatives of several large corporate egg farming companies, including Paragon, Aftab Bahumukhi Farms, and Kazi Farms were present at the meeting.

Merchants, who collect eggs from small farms and sell those by setting the price in line with the corporate firms, repeatedly named Faisal, a distributor of Kazi Farms in Savar for perpetrating the crime.

Shafiquzzaman said Kazi Farms was asked to bring Faisal and some other distributors to the meeting. But none of them were present.

"Faisal did not come today. I'd say he wasn't allowed to come. That's where we want to work. There is a subtle and invisible hand here. Everyone agrees that there has been manipulation in the market. That's why Faisals didn't come," said Shafiquzzaman.

A Kazi Farms representative said Faisal could not attend due to illness. However, Kazi Group did not comment on why 10 to 12 other agents or dealers, who were supposed to be present at the event, did not show up. They were not keen on refuting the allegations.

Kazi Zahin Hasan, a director of Kazi Farms and president of Breeders' Association, blamed a supply-demand mismatch for the price hike.

The auction system of Kazi Farms is very transparent and they sell eggs or set the bidding price very low in the auction, Zahin claimed

Abdul Jabbar Mandal, officer-in-charge of the Directorate's Dhaka district office, said the offer price of Kazi Farms was Tk 8.75 on Aug 1, and it raised the price to Tk 10.90 on Aug 13, a Tk 2.15 increase.

"The regional sales manager of Kazi Group confirmed that the production cost has not increased by even a single paisa in these days," said Jabbar.

Faisal usually buys 150,000 eggs every day. But that day he bought 290,000. He bought 50,000 eggs more than he wanted to buy at the auction.

Mohammad Amanat Ullah, president of the egg merchants' association in Tejgaon, said 12 to 13 big companies, including Kazi Farms, Paragon, CP, Protein, Diamond Egg Ltd, Peoples, and Krishibid announce prices around 10:30am. The merchants set the price for small farmers accordingly.

bdnews24.com







