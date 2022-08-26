Video
Friday, 26 August, 2022
Ctg Port is now 64th on Lloyd's list of busiest ports

Published : Friday, 26 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 164
Business Correspondent

The Chattogram (Chittagong) Port, which is the premier sea port of Bangladesh and handles bulk of imports and exports including the all-important apparel shipments, moved up  three positions, to become the  world's 64th busiest port in terms of annual throughput of containers in 2021.
This is as per the 2022 edition of Lloyd's List of One Hundred Ports, published recently, tallying up the annual container throughput figures - according to the list, the premier sea port of Bangladesh handled a total of 32,14,548 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of containers in 2021, up from 28,39,977 TEUs in the previous year, posting 13.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in container handling - of the world's elite port facilities in last year.
It may be mentioned here Chittagong Port ranked 58th in 2020 edition, 64th in 2019, 70th in 2018, 71st in 2017, 76th in 2016, 87th in 2015 and 86th in 2014.
It may be mentioned here after advancing for seven consecutive years, Chittagong Port slipped nine notches to rank 67th amongst 100 top ports across the world in 2021's Lloyd's list.


