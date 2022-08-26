

IPDC signs deal with BB to provide loans to CMSMEs

In the presence of BB Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder, BB SME & Special Programmes Department Director Md. Jaker Hossain and IPDC Finance MD and CEO Mominul Islam, have signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. A total fund of BDT 25,000 crore will be disbursed to CMSMEs for a tenure up to 5 years at maximum 7% interest rate.

Abu Farah Md. Nasser, Deputy Governor, Bangladesh Bank; Md. Obaidul Hoque, Executive Director, Bangladesh Bank; Mohammad Mahmudur Rahman, Head of SME, IPDC Finance were among the others present during the signing.









