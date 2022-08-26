Stocks rebound after single-day break

After witnessing a downward trend in the last session, stocks rebounded in the Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges as investors remained active on sector-wise issues.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, went up by 74.72 points or 1.19 per cent to settle at 6,355.07. Two other indices also closed higher. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, rose 23.66 points to finish at 2,267.35 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) advanced 11.01 points to close at 1,390.61.

Turnover, an important indicator of the market, also rose to Tk 17,774.53 million on the country's premier bourse which was Taka 11,337.16 million at the previous session of the week.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also rebounded with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -rising 139.03 points to settle at 18,642.97 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX -soaring 84.16 points to close at 11,172.17. BSS















