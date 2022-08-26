Govt borrowing from BB rises in July to Tk 56,397cr

The government's borrowing from Bangladesh Bank (BB) increased to Tk 56,397 crore in July 2022 compared with that of Tk 22,160 crore in the same month of the past year due to liquidity pressure in the banking sector.

In July 15 to July 31, the government borrowing from the central bank increased by Tk 4,720 crore.

Bankers said the country's banking sector was facing liquidity shortage due to a slow deposit growth against high lending growth and a huge dollar purchase from the central bank to meet the foreign currency crisis.

So, the government might choose the central bank for financing its expenditures, they said.

The net outstanding position of the government's borrowing from the banking sector, including the BB, reached Tk 2.68 lakh crore on July 31 of 2022 from Tk 2.13 lakh crore in July 2021. The government's borrowing from the central bank usually puts pressure on inflation, but as the BB has enough liquidity accrued from dollar sales, it would not impact on inflation, bankers said.

Eleven auctions of treasury bonds were held in July where primary dealers failed to provide loans in six auctions. So, the central bank gave loans to the government.

Despite getting offer of higher interest rates, many banks did not have the capacity to provide loans to the government rather they borrowed from other banks or BB. The BB sold around $7.62 billion dollar bills to banks that mopped up around Tk 70,000 crore from the banking system.

The government's borrowing from the banking sector was only Tk 3,4478.29 crore in FY21 that doubled to Tk 72,750 crore in FY22. For FY22, the government targeted to borrow Tk 76,452 crore from the banking sector.

In FY22, the government's borrowing from scheduled banks increased by Tk 41,346 crore. To finance the budget, the government borrows mainly from two domestic sources - banking system and other non-banking domestic sources.

Government borrowing from banking system consists of borrowing from the central bank and scheduled banks. From banking system, government borrows mainly through advances, overdraft, and issuance of treasury bills and bonds.

However, balances of government deposits and other funds are net out from the banking system borrowing.

