24 global banks to stand by BD food grain import LCs from Russia, Ukraine

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said twenty four global banks have agreed to provide Letters of Credit (LCs) confirmation for importing food grains from Russia and Ukraine.

Now, there is no obstacle in importing food grains from Russia and Ukraine, so there is no possibility of food crisis in the country, said the minister.

He told this during a secretariat meeting regarding disbursal of payment of importing food grains on Thursday.

For importing food items from another country, LCs must be issued but exporting country might not accepts LCs of all banks, in this case they need confirmation from credible global banks.

The commerce minister also said there is no sanction on fertilizer and food import from Russia and Ukraine.

The minister said the government is trying to expedite medicine export and trying to increase the income of dollars from other export sectors as well.

In the meeting food minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder along with businessmen from different sectors were present. In the meeting aspects related to easy import and easy disbursal of payment were discussed, the food minister said. "You will see that wheat and rice import will be uninterrupted", he said.

Various food-friendly programs including Open Market Sale (OMS) will be started across the country from 1 September; the minister said and added under the OMS program 10 million card holders of the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh can buy 10 kg rice at a low price.

Previously only lentils, sugar and oil was sold under OMS programme.











