Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 26 August, 2022, 12:23 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Ronaldo has Man Utd future despite Liverpool axe: Ten Hag

Published : Friday, 26 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 171

Manchester United's Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo (L) vies with Liverpool's English defender Joe Gomez during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on August 22, 2022. photo: AFP

Manchester United's Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo (L) vies with Liverpool's English defender Joe Gomez during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on August 22, 2022. photo: AFP

LONDON, AUG 25: Erik ten Hag insists Cristiano Ronaldo still has a future at Manchester United after the Portugal star suffered the embarrassment of being dropped for his side's rousing 2-1 win against Liverpool.
United looked far more dynamic without Ronaldo as they stunned Liverpool to end a dismal run of two successive defeats at the start of the Premier League season.
With the ageing Ronaldo reduced to a substitute appearance in the closing minutes at Old Trafford on Monday, United were finally able to successfully deploy Ten Hag's aggressive game plan.
Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Elanga formed an attacking triumvirate that gave United the pace and energy they lacked in the 2-1 defeat against Brighton and the subsequent 4-0 humiliation at Brentford.
Vindicating Ten Hag's decision to axe Ronaldo and igniting fresh debate about his future, it was Sancho who scored United's opener and Rashford who doubled their lead.
After missing United's pre-season tour due to "family reasons" amid reports he had told the club he wanted to leave, Ronaldo was already unsettled heading into the new season.
United's failure to qualify for this season's Champions League convinced Ronaldo he should quit a club without a major trophy since 2017, giving Ten Hag a major headache just weeks after his arrival from Ajax.
But, with United insisting Ronaldo is not for sale, the former Real Madrid and Juventus striker has found himself in limbo.
The 37-year-old, who finished as United's top scorer last term, hardly appeared committed to the Ten Hag regime when he walked out of Old Trafford before full-time after being substituted during a pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano.
A limp substitute appearance in the second half of the Brighton defeat was further evidence of a potential rift between the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and his manager.
Ronaldo played the entire 90 minutes of United's loss against Brentford, but he offered little attacking threat in one of the club's worst results in recent memory.
That left Ten Hag with a major decision to make as he pondered his team for the crucial clash with Liverpool.
Dropping Ronaldo and then watching United lose to their arch rivals would have put huge pressure on Ten Hag.
But the Dutch coach refused to be cowed by the situation as he left out by Ronaldo and England defender Harry Maguire, a bold move that paid dividends as United climbed out of the relegation zone with their first win this season.
Now United have won impressively without Ronaldo -- surely consigning him to the bench for the immediate future -- there could be fresh impetus from the striker and his agent Jorge Mendes to force through a transfer.
It is hard to imagine Ronaldo being able to adapt to Ten Hag's high-tempo philosophy in the twilight of his career.
But, publicly at least, Ten Hag is adamant Ronaldo has a part to play in his plans.
"I think he can. In his whole career he did it under several managers, in several styles and systems. He always performed so why can't he do this? His age is not an issue," Ten Hag said after the Liverpool game.
"We have a squad and we have a way of playing, a style and a game plan. You look at what is the best approach to the game. Today it was those players, Saturday it could be different."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
World Cup fans to get Saudi visas
Ronaldo has Man Utd future despite Liverpool axe: Ten Hag
Nadal eyes 23rd major as Djokovic clings to forlorn US Open hope
Premier League clubs shatter summer spending record
Broad, Stokes at the double as South Africa slump in 2nd Test
25-member SL women's provisional squad picked for Asia Cup
Argentina prove top draw at World Cup
Cabrera picks up 27 booters for residential camp


Latest News
Showers likely in Chattogram & Sylhet
Siblings among three Bangladeshis killed in Saudi Arabia road crash
Dhaka’s air quality turns ‘moderate’ again
After 'I Love You,' James' new song coming soon
Two killed in Khulna road crash
Bangladesh elected member of Commonwealth's EC, Accreditation Committee
Woman's body recovered in Pabana
Trader fined TK 45,000 for selling fertilizers at higher prices
Youth electrocuted in Mymrnsingh
Shakib named icon of Bangla Tigers for T10 tournament
Most Read News
Disabilities cannot outlaw one’s rights
Russian attack kills 22 civilians on Ukraine's Independence Day
Rohingya Crisis: UN special envoy on Myanmar seeks renewed int'l attention
UN rights chief urges Putin to stop Ukraine war
Asian cheerleaders arriving for Asia Cup
Rohingyas ready to go back to Myanmar if they get citizenship, homesteads
Court suspends Thai PM Prayut from office
Ukraine plans international court to put Putin on trial
Children aged 5 to 11 queues up for registration for C-19 vaccine
If you want to change govt then join polls: Quader urges Fakhrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft