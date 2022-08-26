Video
Broad, Stokes at the double as South Africa slump in 2nd Test

Published : Friday, 26 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 171

MANCHESTER, AUG 25: England captain Ben Stokes followed up Stuart Broad's double strike with two wickets of his own as South Africa collapsed to 77-5 at lunch on the first day of the second Test at Old Trafford.
South Africa captain Dean Elgar took a calculated risk in deciding to bat first upon winning the toss Thursday in overcast conditions that favoured fast bowlers.
His thinking was influenced by the Proteas' recall of off-spinner Simon Harmer in place of left-arm quick Marco Jansen in the only change to the team that overwhelmed England by an innings and 12 runs in the first Test at Lord's last week, with the pitch expected to offer more turn later in the game.
But all of the Proteas' top order were dismissed in the morning session, with veteran seamer Broad taking 2-17 in six overs and all-rounder Stokes 2-6 in just two.
Wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne was four not out at lunch, with Harmer unbeaten on nought.
England, looking to level this three-match series at 1-1, had an early breakthrough when Sarel Erwee, fresh from a fine 73, inside edged James Anderson -- bowling from the end named after him at his Lancashire home ground -- and was caught behind for three, with wicketkeeper Ben Foakes holding a good diving catch.
Elgar had a couple of reprives before he fell for 12, with the recalled Ollie Robinson, in for Matthew Potts in the only change to their side at Lord's, denied his wicket by a marginal no-ball.
But Broad, coming on as first change after Robinson had been given the new ball, twice beat him outside off stump, before dismissing the Proteas skipper with a fine ball from around the wicket that straightened and took the edge, with Jonny Bairstow holding a good low catch at third slip.
South Africa's 35-2 became 41-3 when Keegan Petersen (21) edged Broad to first slip Joe Root.
Stokes then got in on the act, taking a wicket with just his third ball when Aiden Markram miscued a pull on 14, Foakes holding the top edge.
He struck again when he had Rassie van der Dussen lbw for 16 after beating the inside edge.     -AFP


