25-member SL women's provisional squad picked for Asia Cup

Sri Lanka's opening batswoman Imaka Mendis has been recalled in the 25-member probable squad for the forthcoming Asia Cup for the women's teams, it is learnt.

According to the well-placed sources in Sri Lanka, the 28-year-old Imalka has been training with the squad provisionally picked.

Imalka has played 3 ODIs and eight T-20Is for the women;'s team. She has been recalled in the squad after more than three years. Her last international match (T-20I) was against the England team in March 2019.

The training for the women players began from August 18 and their skill training was conducted on Monday.

"We have arranged three trial / practice matches for them on August 25, 27 and 29 and the final squad will be sent to the minister for the approval", one of the top sources in the SLC, said over the telephone.

"The performance of the women's team in the recent matches has not been good and we have asked the players to give more than 100 % this time", the source added.

"Bangladesh will be hosting this Women's Asia Cup T20 and it will be played at two grounds in Sylhet", Shafiul Alam Choudhary, the BCB director, speaking over the telephone from Dhaka, said on Wednesday.

"The tournament will be played from Oct.1 to 16. There will be seven participating teams, viz. India, Pakistan, Sri lanka, Bangladesh, Thailand, UAE and Malaysia", he added further.











