Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 26 August, 2022, 12:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

25-member SL women's provisional squad picked for Asia Cup

Imaka Mendis recalled

Published : Friday, 26 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 184
Bipin Dani

Sri Lanka's opening batswoman Imaka Mendis has been recalled in the 25-member probable squad for the forthcoming Asia Cup for the women's teams, it is learnt.
According to the well-placed sources in Sri Lanka, the 28-year-old Imalka has been training with the squad provisionally picked.
Imalka has played 3 ODIs and eight T-20Is for the women;'s team. She has been recalled in the squad after more than three years. Her last international match (T-20I) was against the England team in March 2019.
The training for the women players began from August 18 and their skill training was conducted on Monday.
"We have arranged three trial / practice matches for them on August 25, 27 and 29 and the final squad will be sent to the minister for the approval", one of the top sources in the SLC, said over the telephone.
"The performance of the women's team in the recent matches has not been good and we have asked the players to give more than 100 % this time", the source added.
"Bangladesh will be hosting this Women's Asia Cup T20 and it will be played at two grounds in  Sylhet", Shafiul Alam Choudhary, the BCB director, speaking over the telephone from Dhaka, said on Wednesday.
"The tournament will be played from Oct.1 to 16. There will be seven participating teams, viz. India, Pakistan, Sri lanka, Bangladesh, Thailand, UAE and Malaysia", he added further.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
World Cup fans to get Saudi visas
Ronaldo has Man Utd future despite Liverpool axe: Ten Hag
Nadal eyes 23rd major as Djokovic clings to forlorn US Open hope
Premier League clubs shatter summer spending record
Broad, Stokes at the double as South Africa slump in 2nd Test
25-member SL women's provisional squad picked for Asia Cup
Argentina prove top draw at World Cup
Cabrera picks up 27 booters for residential camp


Latest News
Showers likely in Chattogram & Sylhet
Siblings among three Bangladeshis killed in Saudi Arabia road crash
Dhaka’s air quality turns ‘moderate’ again
After 'I Love You,' James' new song coming soon
Two killed in Khulna road crash
Bangladesh elected member of Commonwealth's EC, Accreditation Committee
Woman's body recovered in Pabana
Trader fined TK 45,000 for selling fertilizers at higher prices
Youth electrocuted in Mymrnsingh
Shakib named icon of Bangla Tigers for T10 tournament
Most Read News
Disabilities cannot outlaw one’s rights
Russian attack kills 22 civilians on Ukraine's Independence Day
Rohingya Crisis: UN special envoy on Myanmar seeks renewed int'l attention
UN rights chief urges Putin to stop Ukraine war
Asian cheerleaders arriving for Asia Cup
Rohingyas ready to go back to Myanmar if they get citizenship, homesteads
Court suspends Thai PM Prayut from office
Ukraine plans international court to put Putin on trial
Children aged 5 to 11 queues up for registration for C-19 vaccine
If you want to change govt then join polls: Quader urges Fakhrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft