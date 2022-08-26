

Cabrera picks up 27 booters for residential camp

The Spanish-born Bangladesh coach disclosed it at a press conference held on Thursday at the conference room of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF)Bhaban.

The footballers will report tomorrow (Friday) evening with necessary sport kits to the team manager Iqbal Hossain at the hotel Best Western PLUS Maya while the ground practice will commence from Saturday (Aug 27) at Armed Police Battalion ground in Uttara. Taking into account the distance between the hotel and the practice field, the BFF this time has decided to hold the residential camp in Uttara.

Star footballer Jamal Bhuyan and Tariq Kazi, the two expatriates among the preliminary selected 27 footballers who have been called for the camp, are now staying in Denmark and Finland respectively. The coach informed that both of them would return to Dhaka today (Friday) to join the camp.

Out of the 27 footballers called up for the camp by the coach, 12 of them are Bashundhara Kings footballers. Saif Sporting Club has the second highest number of four players. Abahani and Sheikh Russell have three players each, Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club have two players and Mohammedan, Chittagong and Bangladesh Police Football Club have one player apiece in the Cabrera's initial squad.

Bangladesh National Football Team will play the two friendly matches to utilize in September FIFA window. Bangladesh will play their first friendly match against Cambodia on September 22 in Cambodia and play the second match against Nepal on September 27 in Nepal.

Those who have been called in the initial squad are Anisur Rahman, Yeasin Arafat, Bishwanath Ghosh, Tariq Raihan Kazi, Rimon Hossain, Sohel Rana, Mohammad Atiqur Rahman Fahad, Masuk Mia Zoni, Biplo Ahamed, Mohammad Ibrahim, Suman Reza, Matin Mia, Mahfuz Hasan Pritom, Tutul Hosain Badsha, Rakib Hossain, Riyadul Hasan, Jamal Bhuyan, Foysal Ahmed Fahim, Sazzad Hossen, Ashraful Islam Rana, Rahmat Mia, Hemonta Vinsent Biswas, Mohammad Nayeem, Rayhan Hasan, Emon Shahria, Sohel Rana and Isa Faysal. -BSS











Bangladesh National Football Team's head coach Javier Cabrera has picked up 27 booters in his preliminary squad for the residential training camp ahead of its FIFA Int'l friendly matches against Cambodia and Nepal next month.The Spanish-born Bangladesh coach disclosed it at a press conference held on Thursday at the conference room of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF)Bhaban.The footballers will report tomorrow (Friday) evening with necessary sport kits to the team manager Iqbal Hossain at the hotel Best Western PLUS Maya while the ground practice will commence from Saturday (Aug 27) at Armed Police Battalion ground in Uttara. Taking into account the distance between the hotel and the practice field, the BFF this time has decided to hold the residential camp in Uttara.Star footballer Jamal Bhuyan and Tariq Kazi, the two expatriates among the preliminary selected 27 footballers who have been called for the camp, are now staying in Denmark and Finland respectively. The coach informed that both of them would return to Dhaka today (Friday) to join the camp.Out of the 27 footballers called up for the camp by the coach, 12 of them are Bashundhara Kings footballers. Saif Sporting Club has the second highest number of four players. Abahani and Sheikh Russell have three players each, Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club have two players and Mohammedan, Chittagong and Bangladesh Police Football Club have one player apiece in the Cabrera's initial squad.Bangladesh National Football Team will play the two friendly matches to utilize in September FIFA window. Bangladesh will play their first friendly match against Cambodia on September 22 in Cambodia and play the second match against Nepal on September 27 in Nepal.Those who have been called in the initial squad are Anisur Rahman, Yeasin Arafat, Bishwanath Ghosh, Tariq Raihan Kazi, Rimon Hossain, Sohel Rana, Mohammad Atiqur Rahman Fahad, Masuk Mia Zoni, Biplo Ahamed, Mohammad Ibrahim, Suman Reza, Matin Mia, Mahfuz Hasan Pritom, Tutul Hosain Badsha, Rakib Hossain, Riyadul Hasan, Jamal Bhuyan, Foysal Ahmed Fahim, Sazzad Hossen, Ashraful Islam Rana, Rahmat Mia, Hemonta Vinsent Biswas, Mohammad Nayeem, Rayhan Hasan, Emon Shahria, Sohel Rana and Isa Faysal. -BSS