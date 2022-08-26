

Shakib named icon of Bangla Tigers for T10 tournament

"The wait is over, the biggest icon of Bangladesh cricket is now the icon of Bangla Tigers," Bangla Tigers announced on their official verified Facebook page after finalizing deal with Shakib Al Hasan.

"We are thrilled to announce Shakib Al Hasan as Icon Player for the sixth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League."

Shakib also expressed his excitement on his Facebook page, "I am happy to represent Bengal Tigers as an icon player in the next season of T10 League. Playing for a franchise that represents Bangladesh in the world is always a great feeling. Looking forward to new experiences."

This six-team competition will be held from November 23 to December 4.

A few days ago this franchise appointed former Bangladesh opener Aftab Ahmed as their head coach. He made the team second runner-up in the inaugural season in 2019. Besides, BKSP Cricket Advisor Nazmul Abedin Fahim is the team mentor.

This is the first time Shakib is going to play in the T10 league. After the deal, the Bangladesh Test and T20 Captain told the official website of Bengal Tigers, "This is going to be my first season in the latest edition of cricket and I am excited to join Bengal Tigers."

"I love to face new challenges and this tournament is a new challenge for me. I hope to succeed in this challenge and create a new history for Bengal Tigers." -BSS











