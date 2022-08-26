Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 26 August, 2022, 12:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Shakib named icon of Bangla Tigers for T10 tournament

Published : Friday, 26 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 216

Shakib named icon of Bangla Tigers for T10 tournament

Shakib named icon of Bangla Tigers for T10 tournament

Bangladesh ace allrounder Shakib Al Hasan is set to play the T10 tournament for the first time in his career after Abu Dhabi T10 League team Bangla Tigers named him the Icon of their team.
"The wait is over, the biggest icon of Bangladesh cricket is now the icon of Bangla Tigers," Bangla Tigers announced on their official verified Facebook page after finalizing deal with Shakib Al Hasan.
"We are thrilled to announce Shakib Al Hasan as Icon Player for the sixth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League."
Shakib also expressed his excitement on his Facebook page, "I am happy to represent Bengal Tigers as an icon player in the next season of T10 League. Playing for a franchise that represents Bangladesh in the world is always a great feeling. Looking forward to new experiences."
This six-team competition will be held from November 23 to December 4.
A few days ago this franchise appointed former Bangladesh opener Aftab Ahmed as their head coach. He made the team second runner-up in the inaugural season in 2019. Besides, BKSP Cricket Advisor Nazmul Abedin Fahim is the team mentor.
This is the first time Shakib is going to play in the T10 league. After the deal, the Bangladesh Test and T20 Captain told the official website of Bengal Tigers, "This is going to be my first season in the latest edition of cricket and I am excited to join Bengal Tigers."
"I love to face new challenges and this tournament is a new challenge for me. I hope to succeed in this challenge and create a new history for Bengal Tigers."     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
World Cup fans to get Saudi visas
Ronaldo has Man Utd future despite Liverpool axe: Ten Hag
Nadal eyes 23rd major as Djokovic clings to forlorn US Open hope
Premier League clubs shatter summer spending record
Broad, Stokes at the double as South Africa slump in 2nd Test
25-member SL women's provisional squad picked for Asia Cup
Argentina prove top draw at World Cup
Cabrera picks up 27 booters for residential camp


Latest News
Showers likely in Chattogram & Sylhet
Siblings among three Bangladeshis killed in Saudi Arabia road crash
Dhaka’s air quality turns ‘moderate’ again
After 'I Love You,' James' new song coming soon
Two killed in Khulna road crash
Bangladesh elected member of Commonwealth's EC, Accreditation Committee
Woman's body recovered in Pabana
Trader fined TK 45,000 for selling fertilizers at higher prices
Youth electrocuted in Mymrnsingh
Shakib named icon of Bangla Tigers for T10 tournament
Most Read News
Disabilities cannot outlaw one’s rights
Russian attack kills 22 civilians on Ukraine's Independence Day
Rohingya Crisis: UN special envoy on Myanmar seeks renewed int'l attention
UN rights chief urges Putin to stop Ukraine war
Asian cheerleaders arriving for Asia Cup
Rohingyas ready to go back to Myanmar if they get citizenship, homesteads
Court suspends Thai PM Prayut from office
Ukraine plans international court to put Putin on trial
Children aged 5 to 11 queues up for registration for C-19 vaccine
If you want to change govt then join polls: Quader urges Fakhrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft