Friday, 26 August, 2022, 12:22 PM
Taekwondo team left for Thailand

Published : Friday, 26 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM

An 11-member of Bangladesh taekwondo team left here for Thailand on Thursday afternoon to take part in the first Buriram Martial Arts and Sports Tourism championship scheduled to be held in Buriram, the city of Thailand, from August 26-29.
The 11-member of Bangladesh Taekwondo team included eight players-- four of men and four of women-- two officials and a coach.
Mahmudul Islam Rana is head of the Thailand-bound Taekwondo team while Purobi Ahmed and Moslem Mia are the team manager and team coach respectively.
The taekwondo team is expected to return home on August 30.     -BSS


