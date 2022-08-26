Domongo 'embarrassed' on resignation rumour



Nizamuddin Chowdhury, CEO, BCB speaks with the media.

After that the news regarding Domingo's resignation from all formats spread across social media platforms, which is 'baseless' and 'embarrassing' to both Domingo and the BCB.

"This is to confirm that all the rumours and speculations that I have resigned from the Bangladesh Cricket Board are not true," Domingo told to cricket portal ESPNcricinfo. "I am trying to get our cricket to where it needs to be in the one-day and Test format".

"I will be going to Abu Dhabi in October to work with the A side. I will then join the national team in December. As far as I am concerned, it is business as usual. I will continue the journey that I have started. My contract is till November 2023. I am fully committed to the Bangladesh Cricket Board for the next 15 months," he assured.

The BCB also denied the social media claim.

"I think the facts were represented wrongly," Nizamuddin Chowdhury, the CEO of the BCB told journalist at Mirpur on Thursday. "Russell spoke to few media, which were represented in a different way in couple of social media platforms".

"I even had a discussion with Russell this morning. He spoke to media few days back and also had a sitting with the Board President," he added.

The BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon sat with Domingo on August 22 and after the meeting, he confirmed media about Domingo's new role. He also informed that the South African master wants to work with the A-team and see NCL matches. Domingo also assured the BCB Boss that he'll submit a long term plan of actions to the BCB very soon.

Recalling Papon's statement, Nizamuddin said, "Hope he'll submit the plan to the board within soonest possible time. He even can travel with the A-team during our series against Afghanistan A-team".











