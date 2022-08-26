Video
Malaysia’s ex-PM Najib back in court for more graft charges

Published : Friday, 26 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 181

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25: Malaysia's jailed former prime minister Najib Razak returned to court Thursday to face more charges linked to a multi-billion-dollar financial scandal at state fund 1MDB, two days after he began serving a 12-year prison term.
Najib, 69, was sent to prison Tuesday after the Federal Court, Malaysia's highest tribunal, upheld his sentence in the initial batch of charges linked to the scandal that brought down his government in 2018.
Najib was found guilty in that case of abuse of power, money laundering and criminal breach of trust over the transfer of 42 million ringgit ($10 million) from SRC International -- a former unit of 1MDB -- to his personal bank account.
Analysts said the prison term would likely shut the door to a political comeback for the former leader, who remains popular, especially among rural Malay voters.
Thursday's hearing at the High Court pertained to four charges of abuse of power stemming from Najib's alleged pilfering of 2.3 billion ringgit from the state investment fund, as well as 21 counts of money laundering involving the same amount.
He faces a maximum of 20 years in jail for abuse of power and up to 15 years for money laundering if convicted.
Najib, dressed in a dark suit and red tie, arrived at the court under heavy armed security. Half a dozen police motorcycles led a convoy of vehicles with darkly tinted windows, some with sirens wailing.
About 100 supporters gathered at the entrance of the courthouse chanting "Datuk Seri", Najib's honorific title.    -AFP


