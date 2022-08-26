3 ‘infiltrators’ killed in Kashmir near Indo-Pak border

SRINAGAR, Aug 25: Three suspected militants were killed in disputed Kashmir Thursday near the unofficial border between India and Pakistan, Indian police said, in the fourth such incident along the frontier in five days.

The "infiltrators" were killed near an army post after crossing the highly militarised Line of Control (LoC) in northern Uri sector, police said on Twitter without giving further details.

Kashmir's volatile frontier has been calm since February last year after nuclear-armed archrivals India and Pakistan agreed to abide by a 2003 ceasefire, bringing regular cross-border shelling to an end.

The latest incident came four days after Indian soldiers fired on and captured a suspected militant who crossed over from Pakistan-controlled Kashmir in southern Rajouri sector, army spokesman Colonel Devendar Anand said. -AFP











