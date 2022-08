Bangladesh Mohila Parishad in Dinajpur formed a human chain Bangladesh Mohila Parishad in Dinajpur formed a human chain at Doshmail intersection in Kaharole Upazila on Wednesday to mark the Yasmin Tragedy Day. President of the organization Kaniz Rahman, its GS Dr Marufa Begum and Kaharole Upazila Unit President Mahfuza Begum also spoke at the programme. On this day in 1995, 18-year-old Yasmin was raped and murdered by some policemen. photo: observer