Road mishaps claim six lives in four districts

Six people including two women and an SSC examinee have been killed and at least four others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Gopalganj, Joypurhat, Dinajpur and Narail, on Wednesday.

GOPALGANJ: Three people including a woman were killed and four others injured in separate road accidents in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

Two men were killed and four others injured in a road accident in the upazila in the afternoon.

Of the deceased, one was identified as Farhad Sheikh, 38, a resident of Suktail Village in Sadar Upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gopalganj Sadar Police Station (PS) Md Nasir Uddin said a Khulna-bound pickup van from Dhaka collided head-on with a three-wheeler in Gopinathpur Bus Stand area in the upazila in the afternoon. At that time, motorcycle was hit by the vehicles. The accident left one unidentified person aged about 35 dead on the spot and five others injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Gopalganj 250-bed Sadar Hospital, where motorcyclist Farhad Sheikh was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

On the other hand, a woman was killed in a road accident in the upazila in the afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Rubia Begum, 55.

Gopalganj Sadar PS OC Md Nasir Uddin said a speedy motorcycle hit Rubia Begum in Sonakur area at around 4pm, leaving the woman dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

Necessary steps will be taken in these connections, the OC added.

JOYPURHAT: A madrasa teacher was killed after being hit by a tractor in Panchbibi Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Razzaque, 52, son Mayez Uddin, a resident of Parail Village in the upazila. He was an assistant teacher of Sunnat Dakhil madrasa in Dharanji Darus area.

Local sources said a tractor crushed Razzaque in Dakshin Dharnji area in the afternoon when he was returning home, which left him seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Panchbibi Upazila Health Complex, from where he was shifted to Joypurhat Sadar Hospital first and later, to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) by turns as his condition deteriorated further.

Later on, Razzaque succumbed to his injuries at the RMCH while undergoing treatment there at night.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the tractor driver fled the scene soon after the accident.

Panchbibi PS OC Palash Chandra confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest the tractor driver in this regard.

CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR: A female pedestrian was killed in a road accident in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The accident took place in front of Doshmail Highway PS at Fakirer Mor on the Dinajpur-Rangpur highway at around 11am.

The deceased was identified as Jabeda Begum, 45, wife of Jafir Uddin, a resident of Toi Para Village adjacent to Champatali Bazar in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Rangpur-bound pickup van hit Jabeda Begum in Fakirer Mor area, while he was crossing the road, which left her seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed her to Rangpur Medical College Hospital, where Jobeda Begum succumbed to her injuries at around 6pm while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers seized the pickup van and arrested its driver.

Doshmail Highway PS OC Md Rezaul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

NARAIL: An SSC examinee was killed in a road accident in Lohagara Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Tamim Molla Hridoy, 16, son of Rahman Molla, a resident of Charbakjuri Village in the upazila. He was an SSC examinee from a local high school this year.

Police and local sources said Hridoy was roaming around by riding a motorcycle along with friends in the morning. At that time, an ambulance hit the motorcycle after losing its control over the steering in Alauddinmunsirmor area of the upazila, which left Hriday dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

Lohagara PS OC Sheikh Abu Hena Milon confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.













