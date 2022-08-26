Meet on nutrition held at Kaptai

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI, Aug 25: A meeting on nutrition planning framework was held in Kaptai Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The coordination meeting was organized in the office of the upazila nirbahi officer with UNO Muntasir Jahan who is also president of the Nutrition Coordination Committee, in the chair.

Member Secretary of the nutrition committee and Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr. Masid Ahmed Chowdhury conducted the meeting.

Among others, Upazila Family Planning Officer Shashanka Bikash Chakma, Kaptai Upazila Health Complex's Residential Medical Officer Dr. Omar Faruque Rony, and Upazila Education Officer Md Idris were present at the meeting.

Speakers at the meeting stressed the need for strengthening nutritional activities in the coming year by the Health Department and conducting the activities in coordination with other departments concerned.











