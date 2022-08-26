Video
Friday, 26 August, 2022
Man crushed under train in Gazipur

Published : Friday, 26 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 163
Our Correspondent

GAZIPUR, Aug 25: A man was crushed under a train in Joydebpur Railway Junction area of the district on Tuesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Sohag Rahman, 33, son of Mosharaf Hossain, a resident of Kangarpur area under Sadar Upazila in Jhenidah District.
Local sources said a train hit Sohag in Joydebpur Junction area in the morning while he was crossing the rail line, leaving him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Joydevpur Railway Police Station Shahidullah Hero confirmed the incident.


