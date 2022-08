Forest officials and public representatives exchanged views on Landscape













Forest officials and public representatives exchanged views on Landscape Restoration in Raingkkhiyang Reserve Forest, at Parjatan Holiday Complex auditorium in Rangamati on Thursday morning. Chief Forest Conservator of Forest Department Md Amir Hossain Chowdhury was present as the chief guest while Rangamati Region Forest Conservator Mohammad Mizanur Rahman presided over the meeting. photo: observer