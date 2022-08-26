Natore farmers facing fertiliser crisis

NATORE, Aug 25: Insufficient supply of different types of fertilisers has created crisis in the district. Farmers are facing extreme disarray.

According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension, the allocated share of fertiliser is short against the demand. That is why the crisis appeared.

This month the fertiliser supply demand of urea fertiliser is 5,612 metric tons (mt) in the district. The supply of urea is 3,587mt.

The supply of DAP is 585mt against the demand of 1,294mt, followed by TSP supply 761mt against the demand of 925mt, and MoP supply 513mt against the demand of 868mt.

But farmers said, they are buying these fertilisers at relatively higher prices from local traders.

Shuvashish, a fertiliser dealer of BCIC, said, he has no scope to inquire the matter that the retail traders are selling fertilisers to farmers at higher rates.

Abdus Salam, president of District Fertiliser Association, said, the demand of fertiliser is more this time; so farmers are facing problem; a written request has been submitted to the deputy commissioner and to the deputy director of the Department of Agriculture Extension for supplying fertilisers according to the demands.

He expected that the problem would be solved soon.













