Lightning kills man in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, Aug 25: A man was killed by lightning strike in Gobindaganj Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Haidar Ali, 50, a resident of Haripur Madhyapara Village under Harirampur Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Haidar Ali was working in a cropland in the area in the morning. Suddenly, thunderbolt struck on him, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.











