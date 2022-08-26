Four to die, two get life term in murder, rape, drug cases

Separate courts on Tuesday sentenced four persons including a woman to death and two others to life-term of imprisonment in different murder, rape and drug cases in three districts- Chandpur, Manikganj and Panchagarh.

CHANDPUR: Four accused have been sentenced to death for killing a woman after rape in the district nine years back.

Chandpur Woman and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Jannatul Ferdous Chowdhury pronounced the judgement on Tuesday afternoon.

The condemned convicts are Zia, Kamal Miaji, Abul Bashar and Mahmuda Akhter. All of them are residents of Rasulpur Village under Matlab South Upazila in the district.

Of them, Mahmuda Akhter is fugitive, while the rest three were present at the court while pronouncement of the verdict.

The court has fined each of the accused Tk 50,000, and in default, they have to suffer six more months in jail.

Public Prosecutor (PP) of the court Sayedul Islam Babu confirmed the matter.

According the prosecution, the convicts had murdered a woman, named Rahima Akhter of a nearby Rasulpur Village, after rape and then left her body on a maize field at night on May 21, 2013. Rahim's father Shafiullah Miaji filed a case against the accused with Matlab South Police Station (PS) the following day.

Later on, police arrested three accused conducting separate drives. After they gave confessional statements, the tribunal sent them to jail.

Police submitted the charge-sheet to the court.

Following this, the tribunal judge delivered the verdict on Tuesday afternoon on the basis of evidence and testimonies.

TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment for raping a teenage girl in Tentulia Upazila in 2013.

Panchagarh Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge BM Tariqul Kabir passed the order in the afternoon.

The condemned convict is Saidul Islam, 34, hails from Chapainawabganj District. He used to work at Aqua Breeders in Shalbahanhat area in the upazila.

The court also fined him Tk 10,000, and in default, he has to suffer three more months in jail.

Two other accused were acquitted as the allegations brought against them were not proved.

PP of the court Advocate Azizar Rahman Azu confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, Saidul raped the 15-year-old girl tempting her of marriage on January 15, 2013.

A case was filed by the victim's father with Tentulia PS on August 24 accusing three people.

Later on, Sub-Inspector (SI) of the PS submitted a charge-sheet against the accused to the court on November 30, 2013.

Following this, the tribunal judge pronounced the verdict on Tuesday afternoon after examining the case records and witnesses.

MANIKGANJ: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a man to life-term in jail and another to three years' imprisonment in a drug case filed with Ghior PS in 2013.

Additional District and Sessions and Judge Utpal Bhattacharya handed down the verdict at around 4:30pm.

The lifer is Md Swapon Hasan, son of Mohabbat Ali, a resident of Beradanga Village in Baliakandi Upazila of Rajbari District.

The court also fined him Tk 10,000, and in default, he has to suffer six more months in jail.

The other convict, who was awarded with three years' imprisonment, is Shipar Hawlader, son of Quddus Hawlader of Fulhata Village in Morrelganj Upazila of Bagerhat District.

The court fined him Tk 5,000, and in default, he has to suffer three more months of simple imprisonment.

According the prosecution, police arrested the two accused along with 600 bottles of phensedyl from a private car on the Dhaka-Aricha highway in Boro Dhulandi area in Ghior Upazila of the district on October 2, 2013.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Ghior PS the same day.

Investigative Officer of the case SI Swapon Kumar Sarker, later, submitted the charge-sheet to the court on November 7, 2013.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Tuesday afternoon after examining the case records and eight witnesses.















