Friday, 26 August, 2022, 12:19 PM
Home Countryside

Published : Friday, 26 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 179

Digital certificates and Smart ID cards were distributed among freedom fighters at Bagatipara Upazila Parishad in Natore on Thursday. Upazila Parishad Chairman Ohidul Islam Gokul was present as the chief guest while Acting UNO Suraiya Momtaz presided over the programme. Upazila Parishad Female Vice-Chairman Khodiza Begum Shapla,      Vice-Chairman Abdul Hadi, and FF Shyamol Kumar Roy also spoke on the occasion. Some 62 living FFs got Smart ID cards and 114 FFs and their family members received digital certificates at the programme.    photo: observer


