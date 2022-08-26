Video
Obituary

Published : Friday, 26 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Abdul Mannan Master
KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Abdul Mannan Master, general secretary (GS) of Charkalkini Union Awami League (AL) in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district, passed away on Wednesday. He was 75.
His Namaz-i-Janaza was held on Thursday morning. Later on, he was laid down at his family graveyard.
His death was condoled among others by district AL GS Advocate Nuruddin Chowdhury Nayan, MP, ex-MP Abdullah Al-Mamun, upazila AL President Md Nizam Uddin, GS Advocate AKM Nurul Amin Raju, and union AL President Rafiqul Islam Chowdhury.
He left behind his wife, two sons and five daughters to mourn his death.
Shaokat Ali Sarkar Bir Bikram
CHILMARI, KURIGRAM: Valiant freedom fighter (FF) Shaokat Ali Sarkar Bir Bikram, Chilmari Upazila chairman and president of Upazila Awami League, passed away on Monday at 5:30am. He was 77.
He breathed his last at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMU) while being treated.
He was given guard of honour by BSMU VC and Dhaka District Administration.
After his first Namaz-i-Janaza, he was taken to his own house in the upazila in the evening. On Tuesday morning, he was also  given guard of honour there.         
His second Namaz-i-Janaza was held on Chilmari Government College at 11am. Later on, he was buried at his family graveyard. He left behind his wife, four daughters, two sons and many well-wishers to mourn his death.
FF Shaokat Ali Sarkar, five times upazila chairman, took part in the Liberation War.  He also achieved Bir Birkram award.
Nazmun Nahar Mili
KISHOREAGANJ: Nazmun Nahar Mili, former assistant general secretary of District Bar Association (DBA) and district Mahila Awami League's science and technology general secretary (GS), passed away on Monday. She was 45.
She breathed her last at the Square Hospital in Dhaka while being treated.
DBA's President Mia Md Ferdous, GS Aminul Islam Ratan, and AL leaders expressed deep shock at her death.
She left behind five brothers, six sisters and many relatives, friends, and well-wishers to mourn her death.


