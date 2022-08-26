Seven drown in four districts

A teenage boy and six minor children drowned in separate incidents in four districts- Rajshahi, Chattogram, Mymensingh and Bogura, on Wednesday and Thursday.

RAJSHAHI: A schoolboy and a minor girl drowned in separate incidents in the district in two days.

A schoolboy drowned in the Padma River in the city on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Toufiq Ahammed Ifan, 16, son of AKM Zahidul Islam, a resident of Binodpur area in the city. He was a tenth grader at a local school.

Rajshahi Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Md Bari said Ifan went missing in the river in the morning while he was going there to pick up a football during a match with his friends.

On information, the fire service personnel rushed in and recovered the body from the river at around 12pm, he added.

On the other hand, a minor child drowned in a pond in Bagha Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Lamaiya Khatun, 2, daughter of Ibrahim Hossain, a resident of Mirganj Bhanukar Village under Monigram Union in the upazila.

It was learnt that Labina fell down into a pond next to their house at noon while she along with her friends was playing near its bank.

Later on, family members found her body floating on water and recovered it from the pond.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bagha Police Station (PS) Sazzad Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the body was handed over to the deceased's family members after filing of an unnatural death case with the PS.

CHATTOGRAM: Two minor children drowned and another went missing in a pond in Chawkbazar area in the city on Wednesday night.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Chawkbazar PS OC Ferdous Hasan said three children went missing in the pond after they had gone to take a bath in it in East Sholoshohor area.

On information, local fire fighters rushed to the scene and fished out the bodies of two children.

Another child is still missing there and the fire service personnel are continuing the search operation, the OC added.

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: Two minor children drowned in a river in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Ferdousi Akhter, 7, daughter of Abul Bashar, a resident of Boraid Village in the upazila, and her cousin Marzia Akhter, 6, daughter of Mirazul Islam, hailed from Trishal Upazila in the district.

Quoting locals, police said Ferdousi and Marzia fell down in the river nearby the house in the afternoon while they were playing near its bank.

Later on, locals rescued the girls and took them to Bhaluka Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.

Bhaluka PS OC Kamal Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the bodies were handed over to the deceased's families.

BOGURA: A fifteen-month-old minor child drowned in a pond in Dupchanchia Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Abu Talha, son ofAbdus Samad Fakir, a resident of Dim Shahar Fakirpara area in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Abu Talha had been missing since the morning.

Later on, the family members found him floating on water in a pond nearby the house at around 12pm and rushed him to the local health complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

It is assumed that Abu Talha drowned in the pond while playing beside it.

Sub-Inspector of Dupchanchia PS Shahjahan Ali confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.











