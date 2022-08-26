Man gets 10 years’ jail for rape attempt in Rangpur

RANGPUR, Aug 25: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced a man to 10 years in jail for attempting to rape a teenage girl in Pirgachha Upazila in 2019.

Rangpur Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-2 Judge Rokunuzzaman passed the order in the morning.

The convict is Sri Bhojan Roy, a resident of Panchanan Village.

According to the prosecution, Bhojan brought the girl to his house and attempted to rape her on October 10, 2019.

A case was filed by the victim's father with Pirgachha Police Station accusing Bhojan.

Later on, police submitted a charge-sheet against the accused to the court after an investigation.

Following this, the tribunal judge pronounced the verdict on Wednesday.











