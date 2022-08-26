Video
A brief relief for farmers

Published : Friday, 26 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118

In a bid to ensure uninterrupted power for irrigation for the next 15 days from today (Wednesday), the state minister has asked power distribution companies to ensure unimpeded power supply to farmers from midnight for 6 hours.

Understandably, the temporary scheme has been introduced so that farmers can water their Aman Paddy fields.

Farmers in different districts have been reportedly anxious about Aman paddy cultivation heavily reliant on monsoon rains. Moreover, a significant number of crop fields have dried up in many districts due to inadequate rainfall and farmers' inability to irrigate land by using diesel-powered pumps - mainly used for tilling, irrigating and threshing paddy.

The sudden change in the climactic pattern is worrying since it is badly affecting irrigation works in Aman Paddy fields. With or without an energy crisis, our agriculture authorities must come up with a long-term solution to tackle unexpected droughts during this and future monsoon seasons.

Currently, there are some 464, 031 irrigation pumps (run by electricity) across the country. 6 power distribution companies are engaged in supplying electricity to these pumps during the irrigation season. And with climate change to have dried up this monsoon season, there is a strong possibility that more power and pumps will be required in the days ahead.

However, at the same time supplying power in the wee hours is also likely to bring about an unexpected change in existing practices and time pattern of our farmers operating in the fields.

We also came to learn from a series of scientific studies, same as humans crop plants too can be damaged by temperature and light stress. Night-time harvest can also provide fruit that retains significantly better internal and external quality, such as: sugars, acids, flavour compounds, colour, firmness, etc.

The point, however, deciding whether night irrigation or daytime irrigation is convenient for Aman Paddy depends on a set of important factors that will directly influence good production of a crop.

While flood irrigation is best in broad day time to ensure seed beds are properly flooded - sprinkler irrigation is best at night time, since the wind usually blows with less intensity and does not affect the design of the installation as much. In the same way, the evaporative conditions are lower and the application is more efficient.

Nevertheless, in terms of irrigating paddy fields, our farmers are mostly accustomed to daytime irrigation. Now that they will have to switch irrigation time from one time window to another time window - it is equally important to ensure how they can make the best out of the new temporary power supply schedule.

In conclusion, we believe unhindered short-time power supply to irrigation pumps - though after midnight hours - would bring some relief to our farmers in irrigating their paddy fields.



