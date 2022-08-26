Spend more time with children

Dear Sir

Today's children are the craftsmen of tomorrow. They will lead the nation one day. What role are we playing in shaping and developing the lives of our future leaders? The number of parents busy making money is rising day by day. As a result, these parents are hardly left with any time to spare for their children.



This trend is visible especially in the urban areas, where people are all racing to earn more and more money. Unable to care for their children because of their jobs, many parents hire house help to look after their children. This is likely to create a distance between parents and children.



It is a sad reality. Children are vulnerable and delicate. They need dedicated care so that they have healthy minds as well as healthy bodies. While earning money is necessary, working parents should also keep in mind that being present in the lives of their children is equally important. And they should be their children's friends to build a relationship based on trust and love. Only then will we have good, kind leaders to take us to the future.



Naimul Islam Durjoy

Mirpur, Dhaka