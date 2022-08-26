

Fisheries must be protected



About 30-40 thousand fish species are found in the world. Bangladesh has 475 species of marine fish and 260 species of freshwater fish. There are also more than 12 species of farmed exotic fish in aquaculture ponds and more than 70 species of exotic wild fish in aquariums. According to IUCN (2003), 54 species of freshwater fish are threatened in Bangladesh. Among them, 12 species of fish are critically endangered and 28 species of fish are identified as endangered. Bangladesh is very rich in terms of fish.



Bangladesh is also in the forefront of fish production. More than four hundred rivers, numerous canals, and various water bodies are in Bangladesh and fish of various colours and tastes are available. As diverse as they are in shape, their names are equally beautiful. Baurani, Gulsha, Topse, Chital, Kakila, Koi, Shing, Pabda etc. Most commercial fishermen are efficient and innovative in their work. Some of them take the help of otters, which swim under water and drive the fish towards the fishermen's nets, performing a similar role as a shepherd.



Scientific research on freshwater fish species in Bengal began in 1822. Some 251 species of 61 families under 17 orders have been mentioned as freshwater fishes in Volume 23 of the Bangladesh Flora and Fauna Encyclopedia published by the Bangladesh Asiatic Society.



Protected fish of Bangladesh refers to those fish that have been declared protected by the Government of Bangladesh under the Bangladesh Wildlife (Conservation and Security) Act, 2012. In the said Act, fishes will be considered as protected wildlife in the territory of Bangladesh. According to section 6 of the said law, it has been declared prohibited to hunt this species or parts or to donate, sell or transfer them in any way to any person or organization or anyone else.



Violation of the said section can be punished with imprisonment of one year or fine of 50 thousand taka or both according to section 39. If a person commits the same offense a second time, the punishment will be doubled. It is further mentioned that according to Section 41 1/2 of the act, if any person directly or indirectly aids or abets the committing of an offense under this act, the said aider or abettor shall be punished with the punishment prescribed for the offense committed by the aider or abettor.

The writer is a columnist & asst. officer, Career & Professional Development Services Department, Southeast University











